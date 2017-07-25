Police Search For Two Men In Connection With Marina Homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are asking the public for help in identifying and locating two men in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the Marina District in May.

Surveillance video captured images of two men who police have described as persons of interest in the May 20 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Kelly Freeman.

Freeman was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in a doorway in the 100 block of Alhambra Street shortly after noon, and died of his injuries at San Francisco General Hospital.

The first man sought by police is described as a man with a light complexion who was wearing a maroon or purple hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes with white laces, similar to a Converse Chuck Taylor All Star-style.

The second man also has a light complexion and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket with white trim around zippered breast pockets, dark-colored pants and what appear to be white and gray “Air Jordan 13”-style basketball shoes.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the two men is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message. Tips can be made anonymously.

