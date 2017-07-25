Masked Man Suspected In Noontime Robbery At Sonoma Bank

July 25, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Bank robbery, Rabobank, Sonoma

SONOMA (CBS SF) – A masked man robbed a bank in Sonoma around noon Tuesday, police said.

The man entered the Rabobank at 10 Maple St. but did not show a weapon. He was last seen walking south on Broadway, police said.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing a green sweater, long-sleeved olive green T-shirt with a darker design with wings and stars, baggy blue jeans, a dark-colored baseball bat and a black mesh-type mask, according to police.

Investigators have released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 911.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch