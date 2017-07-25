Masked Man Suspected In Noontime Robbery At Sonoma Bank

SONOMA (CBS SF) – A masked man robbed a bank in Sonoma around noon Tuesday, police said.
The man entered the Rabobank at 10 Maple St. but did not show a weapon. He was last seen walking south on Broadway, police said.
The robber is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing a green sweater, long-sleeved olive green T-shirt with a darker design with wings and stars, baggy blue jeans, a dark-colored baseball bat and a black mesh-type mask, according to police.
Investigators have released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 911.
