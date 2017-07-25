Survivor Blames Social Media For Fatal Instagram Crash

LOS BANOS (CBS SF & AP) – A 14-year-old girl who survived a fatal crash that claimed the life her best friend and was recorded on Instagram is blaming social media for the deadly accident.

Manuela Seja spoke to CBS 47 about her the crash that has left 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez in jail on vehicular manslaughter while under the influence and DUI charges and the Sanchez family planning a funeral for 14-year-old Jacqueline.

“She was brave and she was smart,” Manuela said of Jacqueline.

Both Manuela and Jacqueline were thrown from the car by the force of the accident. Neither were wearing seat belts. Fortunately, Manuela only suffered cuts and bruises.

“There is no blaming one person for this,” Manuela said of the crash. “Honestly, I’m not mad at anybody. It’s all affected by social media. That’s what life is now. “

Obdulia was expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday.

RELATED: Sister Arrested In Deadly Crash Posted On Instagram

The crash has gained national attention because it was recorded live on Instagram.

The California Highway Patrol said Sanchez was driving a Buick Century when it veered onto the right shoulder of a road. She over-corrected the turn, which caused the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field.

Relatives that Sanchez filmed a video on her cell phone before, during and after the crash that was posted on Instagram.

“I killed my sister, but I don’t care,” Obdulia said on Instagram video. “I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.”

The Instagram video post ends with her kneeling next to her dead sister. A recording of the livestream shows Obdulia shaking the girl after the crash and saying she was sorry.

“Wake up baby, I’m f**king sorry baby,” she says. “I did not mean to kill you sweetie.”

The livestream was recorded from Instagram and posted on Facebook by someone who had seen it.

Stockton resident Mary Hernandez said she saw the video there and reposted it.

“People need to know these things can happen,” Hernandez said, adding that she had gotten a range of responses from anger to gratitude.

“I mean no disrespect to their family for posting it,” she said. Hernandez said she knew about Obdulia Sanchez through social media but they never met in person.

Rob Carroll, a chief deputy in the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, said he had not yet seen the video but expects it will be a key piece of evidence.

“Drinking, driving and driving erratically — obviously those are poor choices,” Carroll said.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral of Jacqueline Sanchez. The page says she was planning to celebrate her 15th birthday — known as a quincenera — on Sunday.

