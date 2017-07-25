‘The Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening Launching ‘Disenchantment’ Series On Netflix

It is an "adult animated comedy fantasy series." July 25, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Futurama, Matt Groening, Netflix, The Simpsons
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Bart Simpson, Matt Groening, Homer Simpson attendthe ceremony honoring Matt Groening with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 14, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
"Bart Simpson," Matt Groening, and "Homer Simpson" (credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
VIDEO: Netflix Courts Matt Groening for New Animated Series (01/19/2016)

 
By Bradford Hornsby

(RADIO ALICE) – Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, is bringing a new adult animated comedy fantasy series to Netflix.

Disenchantment will feature the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre and be animated by the studio behind Futurama.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Bart Simpson, Matt Groening, Homer Simpson attendthe ceremony honoring Matt Groening with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 14, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

“Bart Simpson,” Matt Groening, and “Homer Simpson” (credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

“Ultimately,” says Matt Groening in a statement, “Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.”

The first ten episodes will be released at some point in 2018.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch