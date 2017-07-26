Activists Hold Emergency Protest Against Trump’s Ban On Trans Service Members

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group calling itself “The Resistance” has called for an emergency protest in San Francisco’s Castro District Wednesday evening in response to President Donald Trump’s announcement that transgender individuals will no longer be permitted to serve in the U.S. military.

“Donald Trump announced this morning he will be reversing Obama’s policy and ban transgender folks from serving in the military,” organizers said on Facebook. “Please come to this emergency protest to show his administration and the world that San Francisco stands with the transgender community.”

The announcement came in a series of tweets from Trump around 6 a.m. Pacific time.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow … transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump wrote.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming … victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he added.

The announcement has drawn ire from across the political spectrum, including state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, who called it a “bigoted move,” and even Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“The President’s tweet this morning regarding transgender Americans in the military is yet another example of why major policy announcements should not be made via Twitter,” McCain said in a statement.

“We should all be guided by the principle that any American who wants to serve our country and is able to meet the standards should have the opportunity to do so — and should be treated as the patriots they are,” he added.

Wednesday evening’s emergency protest is scheduled to start 6 p.m. in Harvey Milk Plaza, located at Castro and Market streets. As of 2 p.m., more than 750 Facebook users had indicated they plan to attend.