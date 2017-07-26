Davis Islamic Center Under Fire After Sermon Translation Surfaces Online

July 26, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Davis, Davis Islamic Center, Imam Ammar Shahin

DAVIS (CBS13) — The Islamic Center of Davis is under fire after a translation of a sermon posted online said it called for the annihilation of Jews.

The Davis Imam’s two-hour long sermon is mostly in Arabic. According to a translation from the Middle East Media Research Institute, Ammar Shahin calls for the annihilation of Jews, and asks his higher power to liberate the Al Asqa mosque from their filth.

He’s referring to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem where tensions are high after the Israeli government installed metal detectors when a terrorist shot and killed two Israeli soldiers earlier this month. In English, the Imam is clearly praying for a day of judgment between Muslims and Jews.

