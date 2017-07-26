Jon Stewart Returning To HBO With Stand-up Special

July 26, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: HBO, Jon Stewart, Stand-up Special
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Jon Stewart performs on stage as The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)
Jon Stewart (credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jon Stewart is bringing his comedy to HBO.

The network announced Wednesday that Stewart will return to the network for his first stand-up special since 1996.

Stewart is also set to host the “Night of Too Many Stars” tribute in November benefiting Next for Autism, which will feature sketches, short film and standup comedy.

HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said Stewart’s two upcoming appearances are “part of a larger deal” the network has with the entertainer, but he did not elaborate.

The announcement came as part of the Television Critics Association’s annual summer meeting.

