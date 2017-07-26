Michael Phelps Takes To Facebook Live To Defend Shark Week Race

July 26, 2017 3:20 PM
Michael Phelps and a shark (credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) – Olympian Michael Phelps makes no apologies to television viewers who were disappointed when they watched a Discovery Channel Shark Week special that pitted Phelps against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps conducted an almost hour-long Facebook Live on Tuesday to address the issue fans raised when he didn’t face an actual shark.

He says that it would be impossible to truly race a shark, side-by-side, because sharks don’t swim in a straight line.

Phelps also said he made it clear from the beginning that he wasn’t racing an actual, real shark.


