‘Miss Flo’ Murder Suspect Held Without Bail

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose teenager charged in the brutal fatal beating of a local resident lovingly known to her neighbors as “Miss Flo” was ordered held without bail after being charged in the murder Wednesday.

Wearing an red jail jumpsuit, Johnny Brown made his first court appearance. He did not enter a plea and the court agreed to appoint an attorney to represent him.

Brown was ordered to return to court on Friday with three other defendants arrested in connection with the case — Zachary Cuen, who is also charged with murder and two others who have been charged as accessories to the crime — Perla Arreola and William King.

He has been charged with murder, robbery, elder abuse leading to death and burglary.

“I have to thank the sheriff’s office for their on-going and continuing investigation in this case,” said Santa Clara Deputy District Attorney Lance Daugherty. “Even though they did face significant obstruction by people who had knowledge of what happened, but ultimately our office was able to identify everyone criminally liable in this case.”

Cuen, 19, was arrested last year on murder charges and his 18-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstructing of justice.

Cuen — who is being held without bail — allegedly broke into Flovais “Miss Flo” Douglas’ home near San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood, stole her jewelry and car and beat and kicked her, leading to her death on Oct. 8.

Daugherty said Brown also took part in the fatal assault.

“Based upon the investigation and witnesses and evidence we have uncovered, we believe beyond a responsible doubt that we can prove that Mr. Brown was one of the individuals that entered Miss Douglas’ house that evening and was responsible for her injuries,” Daugherty said.

According to sheriff’s officials, Cuen drove Douglas’ car to Jimenez’s house where she lived with her parents, wearing Douglas’ jewelry and with fresh blood on his clothes.

Jimenez allegedly gave Cuen clothes to change into and watched as he burned his bloody shirt in her backyard. She threw his bloody Nike Air Jordan shoes and bloodstained pants into the trash can outside her house, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.