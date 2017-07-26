San Francisco Considers Floating Fire Station Proposal

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials in San Francisco are thinking about building a floating fire station in the Bay.

The two-story firehouse would be built off of Pier 22 1/2. Officials say it would be an expansion of the historic but aging Fire Station 35 nearby.

The Department of Public Works has released sketches illustrating what the structure would look like.

The firehouse would be more than twice the size of the current building.

Three fireboats, a rescue watercraft and jet skis would be kept there.

The station’s single fire engine would remain on land.

It will be anchored to piers to allow it to float up and down as much as five feet or so, said Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru. You can see it as a barge in the water. The first floor will be office and the second floor will be what the firehouse has.

Under the current proposal, construction wouldn’t begin until at least 2019.

The early budget estimate is just under $40 million.

