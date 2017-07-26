San Francisco Police Officer Arrested On Child Porn Charges

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A veteran San Francisco police officer has been arrested on child pornography charges after an internal affairs investigation, authorities announced Wednesday.

A San Francisco police news release said that 37-year-old Joshua Enea was arrested at his Antioch home on Wednesday morning.

The department said Enea’s alleged involvement came to light during an internet crime unit investigation and the matter was then turned over to the police department’s internal affairs unit.

The was no further explanation given over the evidence that led to the arrest or the exact charges Enea faces.

Enea, a 10-year veteran of the department, has been placed on suspension without pay. During the course of the investigation, Enea was also removed from direct contact with the public.

In a prepared statement, the department said — “The public’s trust is of the utmost importance to the members of the SFPD. The Department will continue to work hard with the community to build and maintain this trust. As the Department has emphasized in the past, members will continue to hold each other accountable and will act swiftly to report any behavior that might bring dishonor to the Police Department and the City of San Francisco.”

If you feel you may havebeen a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Enea, please contact the Internal Affairs Criminal Unit at (415) 882-8420.