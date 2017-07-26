Santa Cruz Police Beginning Body Camera Trial

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – The Santa Cruz Police Department announced Wednesday that it will start a one-month trial of body cameras on some of its officers.
“We are excited to finally bring this body-camera initiative to our department,” Deputy Chief Rick Martinez in a statement.
Eleven officers volunteered to wear the cameras during the month-long trial, which will start on Friday after the officers train with them today and Thursday, Santa Cruz police spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke said.
The officers can activate the cameras during certain encounters while on patrol. Footage shot by the officers while on duty is subject to the same rules and regulations as police dashboard cameras. The footage can’t be released if it’s considered evidence, police said.
If the trial is considered a success, the cost to outfit the entire department with body cameras will be $390,000, according to police.
