So Cal Fugitives Shoot Video Of Jailbreak, Road Trip To San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Three inmates who escaped a Southern California jail and held a cab driver hostage before being arrested in San Francisco, made a video about their wild week.

The fugitives captured California’s attention for eight days in 2016, now a newly-released video includes footage of the jail break, the trip north and good times in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

The inmates recorded it themselves with a stolen cell phone and set it to the Mission Impossible theme song.

Related: San Francisco Police Arrest Fugitives Near Golden Gate Park

Bac Duong, Adam Nayeri and Jonathan Tieu escaped from the men’s central jail in Santa Ana on January 22nd — Shawshank Redemption style.

The trio went through an air vent and out the plumbing system tunnels, before shimmying down the outside of the jail to freedom.

From there, the video released through Nayeri’s attorney, shows the three men — and the cab driver they kidnapped — on the beach in Santa Cruz.

They even thanked the man they held hostage for several days.

“You know we were so grateful he decided to help us, this man is truly a hero. I wonder if people will ever realize what I’m talking about,” one of the men say in the video.

From there, Duong took the cabbie back to Orange County and turned himself in.

But the two other escapees, Nayeri and Tieu headed north to San Francisco and kept documenting their time on the lam, including taking photos of themselves at the corner of Haight and Ashbury streets.

The pair laid low in a stolen white van outside the Whole Foods on Stanyan Street and kept the cameras and good times rolling, with Jack Daniels and marijuana.

“This is our casa right now for the moment. This is our crib. Water. All the basics. You want some bananas? No, we don’t have crack, we don’t have crystal meth. We’re smoking weed and eating bananas. It’s kind of bananas,” the men say in the video.

But, life as fugitives came to a screeching halt in The Haight.

SFPD officers chased them down just a stone’s throw from park station at Stanyan and Waller streets.

At the end of the jail break, or vacation music video, Nayeri offers an apology.

“We scared the hell out of people and caused a lot of anxiety and fear, at the end of the day, I can’t say I feel good about that,” Nayeri said.