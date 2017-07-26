Yeah! Usher Rides Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

VIDEO: Watch Usher’s Carpool Karaoke above
By Hayden Wright
(RADIO.COM) – James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment has made fans say “OMG” at some of the startling “Confessions” superstars have made while riding shotgun. He’s recruited A-listers from Adele to Michelle Obama and established a must-view viral sensation. This week, Usher joined Corden behind the wheel and cycled through some of his biggest hits like “Yeah,” “Burn” and “I Don’t Mind.”
The duo also shared a spirited conversation about Usher’s long career. And Corden and Usher stopped by the Hollywood Walk of Fame to give Usher’s star a tune-up.
“I just find it odd. You work all of these years as hard as you can only to have people walk over you as a star,” Usher said.
“I had no idea when I got in your car that I’d end up pushing cars or cleaning my star,” he added.
