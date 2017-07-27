IPod Nano, Shuffle Gone From Apple’s Lineup

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – As music consumption continues to shift towards smartphones and streaming, Apple has reportedly discontinued the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.

The two devices, which haven’t been updated for years, were gone from Apple’s website as of Thursday.

In a statement to Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based tech giant said they were “simplifying” its iPod lineup to just one model, the iPod Touch.

The last two iPod models without internet connectivity, the Nano and Shuffle were miniature variations of the company’s fabled iPod that was discontinued in 2014.

Late CEO Steve Jobs introduced the Nano in 2005. In his introduction, Jobs demonstrated how slim the Nano was by pulling the music player out of a tiny pocket in his jeans.

The Shuffle, also introduced in 2005, was the smallest player in the lineup and the only model without a screen.

While iPods helped revolutionize music consumption by allowing people to listen to hundreds or even thousands of songs on the go, the devices were made largely obsolete by smartphones, including Apple’s own iPhone. The iPhone recently marked 10 years on the market.

Streaming services, such as Apple Music and Spotify, ushered in another revolution by allowing listeners to hear millions of songs for a flat fee.

Following the move, prices for the iPod touch were reduced to $199 for the 32GB model and $299 for the 128GB model.