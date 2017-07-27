June Foray, Voice Of Rocky The Flying Squirrel, Dead At 99

July 27, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Death, June Foray, Natasha Fatale, Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Voice Actress
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 13: June Foray attends the Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Happy Feet Two' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
June Foray (credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — June Foray, who provided voices for Rocky the Flying Squirrel and characters in hundreds of classic cartoons, has died at age 99.

Foray died Wednesday at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles. Her niece, Robin Thaler (THAY’-lur), said the cause of death was cardiac arrest, but her aunt had been in fragile health since a car accident two years ago.

rocky bullwinkle 102610 June Foray, Voice Of Rocky The Flying Squirrel, Dead At 99

(CBS)

Foray was best known as the voice of Bullwinkle’s sidekick Rocky the Flying Squirrel (pictured) and their archenemy Natasha Fatale. But she had over 300 credits as a voice actress, working constantly for companies like Warner Bros., Disney and Hanna-Barbera. She was the wise voice of Grandmother Fa in Disney’s “Mulan” and the creepy voice of “Talky Tina,” the murderous doll in a famous “Twilight Zone” episode.

