Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi With His Car

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. July 27, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Beverly Hills, City Church, Hillsong Church, Justin Bieber, Photographer
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 29: - Canadian singer Justin Bieber's performs on stage at Apoteose Sapucai Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 29, 2017. More than 30 thousand people attended the show. (Photo by FABIO TEIXEIRA/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber (credit: Fabio Teixeria / Anadolu Agency /Getty Images)

(RADIO.COM) – Justin Bieber was leaving a Hillsong Church event Wednesday night at The City Church in Beverly Hills when he ran into a 57-year-old photographer, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The event happened at around 9:30 p.m. and police confirmed that the car was moving at an “extremely slow speed.”

“Bieber got out of the car and attempted to render aid” after the collision Beverly Hills Police Department Sergeant Matthew Stout told the BBC. He added that the pop star “remained on scene, co-operated with officers and was released.”

The injured photographer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch