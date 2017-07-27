Monthly Filipino Night Market And Concert Coming To San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – UNDSCVRD SF, a free monthly music, art, and food festival is coming to San Francisco’s new SOMA Pilipinas district.

The festival is inspired by the popular night markets of Asia where visitors enjoy art, fashion, music and especially, the food of the region. The first night of UNDSCVRD SF is scheduled from 6:00 pm – 12:00 Midnight on Friday, August 18th at The Old Mint building, taking over the first two floors and twenty-five rooms.

The night market will focus on the flavor-filled cuisine of the Philippines, with participating vendors yet to be announced. Also, the night market will showcase Hip-Hop and Indie music performers like DJ Cutso, Dirty Boots, Golda & The Guns, Joyo Velarde, Mad Noise, DJ Umami, Low Leaf from Los Angeles and the Bay Area’s own ‘Lyrics Born’.

Look forward to the event taking place every third Friday of the month.

UNDSCVRD SF

SOMA Pilipinas

88-5th Street

San Francisco, CA

www.undiscoveredsf.com

UNDSCVRD is currently looking to reach their “flexible goal” of $65,000 by Monday, July 31st. Interested individuals can back the project and earn perks over on their IndieGoGo campaign page.

The foodie world is starting to finally take notice. Undiscovered SF is going to showcase the 3rd Wave of the Filipino Food Movement. Help spread the word by SHARING. SF’s newest monthly Creative Art Market is happening in Aug. undiscoveredsf.com A post shared by Undiscovered SF (@undiscoveredsf) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

