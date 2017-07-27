Ringo Starr Shares ‘We’re On The Road Again’ Featuring Paul McCartney

July 27, 2017 11:21 AM
Ringo Starr & Paul McCartney (credit: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images)
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Ringo Starr’s new song “We’re On the Road Again,” features his former bandmate Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter and the song’s co-writer, Steve Lukather.

The rocking tune celebrates the tour bus life and “kicking ass” on stage, boasting we “play really tight, play really loud.”

The song will appear on Starr’s 19th solo project, Give More Love, which is set to be released on September 15th.

