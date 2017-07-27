Suspects Who Allegedly Fired Into Car, Wounding 2, Arrested In San Leandro

July 27, 2017 9:24 PM
Police Search in San Leandro
Police search a San Leandro neighborhood. (CBS)

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place advisory issued for a San Leandro neighborhood ended Thursday night after two suspects who allegedly shot into a car, injuring two people, were located and arrested.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, a SWAT team, as well as officers, K-9s and a helicopter, were in the area of Arthur Ave, Jean Way, Midway Avenue and North Boulevard searching for the pair, police said.

The suspects had allegedly shot into a vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. near Davis Street and Douglas Drive, before fleeing on foot, according to Lt. Isaac Benabou.

The two victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were treated at the scene, Benabou said.

After apprehending the suspects, police then lifted the advisory.

Police had initially asked residents to stay indoors or avoid the area if possible.

