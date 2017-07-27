Suspects Who Allegedly Fired Into Car, Wounding 2, Arrested In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A shelter-in-place advisory issued for a San Leandro neighborhood ended Thursday night after two suspects who allegedly shot into a car, injuring two people, were located and arrested.
Earlier Thursday afternoon, a SWAT team, as well as officers, K-9s and a helicopter, were in the area of Arthur Ave, Jean Way, Midway Avenue and North Boulevard searching for the pair, police said.
The suspects had allegedly shot into a vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. near Davis Street and Douglas Drive, before fleeing on foot, according to Lt. Isaac Benabou.
The two victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and were treated at the scene, Benabou said.
After apprehending the suspects, police then lifted the advisory.
Police had initially asked residents to stay indoors or avoid the area if possible.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed