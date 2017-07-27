With Flacco Injured, Ravens May Bring In Kaepernick

July 27, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Colin Kaepernick

OWINGS MILLS (AP/CBS SF) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Joe Flacco will miss at least the first week of training camp because of a back injury.

Harbaugh said Thursday that the Ravens likely will bring in another quarterback and haven’t ruled out signing Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick played in 12 games for San Francisco last season, throwing for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

There is some familiarity because Kaepernick played for Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, with the San Francisco 49ers. He led them to the 2013 Super Bowl, where they lost to the Ravens.

The only other quarterbacks currently in camp are Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan, a second-year player from Division II West Texas A&M.

Flacco threw for a franchise-record 4,317 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2016, one year removed from season-ending knee surgery.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch