A’s Squander Opportunities In 6-3 Loss To Twins

OAKLAND (AP) — Jaime Garcia struck out seven pitching into the seventh inning to win his Minnesota debut, and the Twins snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Oakland A’s 6-3 on Friday night.

Jason Castro hit RBI doubles in consecutive innings, the fourth and fifth, as the Twins earned a rare victory at the Oakland Coliseum.

Garcia (1-0), acquired Monday from Atlanta along with catcher Anthony Recker, allowed three runs and eight hits and walked three in 6 2/3 innings after he also won his last two starts for the Braves. The left-hander escaped jams in the second and third innings.

Ryan Lavarnway hit a two-run double in the fourth to get Oakland on the board. But the A’s squandered several other chances as Bob Melvin was denied his 1,000th managerial win. He will become the 64th skipper in major league history to reach the mark.

