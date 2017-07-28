2 Men Carjacked, Robbed Near Balboa Park BART Station

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A car was stolen from two men near the Balboa Park BART station Thursday night in a carjacking, police said Friday.
The victims, two men in their early 20s, were outside their vehicle talking on Geneva Avenue near Louisburg Street around 10 p.m. when three male suspects pulled up in a vehicle.
Two of the suspects approached and demanded the victim’s property, while one of them kept his hand in a sweatshirt pocket simulating a handgun.
The two suspects then took the victims’ car keys, cell phones, wallets and cash and fled in their car, while a third suspect followed behind them in the suspect vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was later found around 12:20 a.m. in the area of Arelious Walker and Innes Avenue after police were called on a report of a vehicle arson.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.