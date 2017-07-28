Assaults Reported At 2 BART Stations During Afternoon Commute

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART police on Thursday responded to two assault with a deadly weapon incidents at separate BART stations.
One incident occurred at 2:21 p.m. at the El Cerrito del Norte Station in El Cerrito.
Officers responded to a report of two men beating another man.
Officers determined Lawrence Harvey, 46, of El Cerrito, struck the victim with a large stick, causing head and shoulder injuries, police said.
Harvey was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
Police have identified the second man and are investigating his role in the incident.
Another incident occurred at 6:49 p.m. at the BART Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa County Station in Walnut Creek.
Police said a suspect swung a crutch at a victim. The suspect missed the victim, but the victim fell to the ground and suffered an injured leg.
The suspect, identified as Benjamin Horton, 27, of Pleasanton, fled the scene but was later located and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
