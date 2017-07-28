Fire Sparked By Out-Of-Control Barbecue Destroys Lake County Homes

July 28, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Barbecue, Fire, Lake County, Lucerne

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — A backyard barbecue ended in disaster in Lake County Thursday night when a large fire broke out and destroyed homes.

Northshore Fire Department Chief Jay Beristianos said a man was cooking dinner on his deck in the community of Lucerne when the fire somehow got away from him. A total of three houses burned to the ground.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire blamed on an out-of-control barbecue in Lake County on July 27, 2017. (CBS)

Beristianos said the whole thing could have been prevented.

“Didn’t have a defensible space around the barbecue and around his home and the end result is what you see here,” Beristianos said. “Respect the fire, and make sure you have it in the right place.”

Several cars and outbuildings also burned but the barbecue itself was one of the only things left unscathed.

No one was hurt.

