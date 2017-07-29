2nd Sizable Quake Within 24 Hours Strikes Off North Coast

July 29, 2017 12:18 PM
EUREKA (CBS/AP) — A second sizable earthquake has hit off the coast of Northern California in less than 24 hours.

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake off California North Coast near Eureka, July 29, 2017

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.6 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Eureka just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The temblor was about 60 miles off the coast at a depth of 4.2 miles. There are no reports of injuries or damage.

This follows a 5.1-magnitude earthquake Friday afternoon just after 5 p.m. That one was centered about 50 miles offshore of Eureka and was widely felt in the Humboldt Bay area.

