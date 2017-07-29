3 Displaced by Early-Morning House Fire in Pacifica

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Three people were driven from a Pacifica home by a fire early Saturday morning, fire officials said.
Heavy flames were shooting from the rear of the home on Kathleen Court when firefighters responded to the fire around 2 a.m., according to the North County Fire Authority.
Firefighters attacked the fire from the back and front of the two-story home using hose lines. They knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes, fire officials said.
The three people who were in the house were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them, fire officials said. No one was injured in the blaze.
The owner of the home was awakened by a smoke detector, according to fire officials.
The cause is under investigation by the North County Fire Prevention Services Bureau. Six fire companies, three chief officers and one fire investigator responded to the fire, fire officials said.
