Former UC Davis Chancellor Returns To Teaching With Annual Salary Of $318K

DAVIS (AP) — The former chancellor of the University of California, Davis, who resigned last year after months of controversy, will return to the campus in the fall teaching at a salary comparable to the one she earned as campus leader.
University officials said Linda Katehi will be paid $318,000 on a nine-month contract to teach electrical and computer engineering, as well as women and gender studies.
That’s about the same rate as the $424,000 annual salary she received as chancellor.
The news led Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty to call her return “a golden parachute deal” that is an insult to students struggling to afford college.
Katehi resigned last August following an investigation into her role in using university money to eliminate negative online search results about UC Davis.
The 63-year-old drew considerable fire during the 2011 campus Occupy protests. Students were pepper sprayed by during a peaceful protest. The Youtube videos showing students sitting passively as officers doused them with the agent were viewed millions of times.
