Californians Asked To Reduce Energy Use During August Solar Eclipse

July 30, 2017 11:20 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A website was unveiled earlier this month by the San Francisco-based California Public Utilities Commission to call on the state’s residents to reduce energy use during the Great Solar Eclipse.

At CalEclipse.org Californians can take a pledge to “Do Your Own Thing” to reduce electricity usage from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Path of Totality Map

Total eclipse path of totality for Aug. 21, 2017

The eclipse that day will affect solar resources in the Pacific Northwest that supply Californians with energy.

By reducing electricity consumption, power plants will burn less fossil fuel and fewer greenhouse gases will be emitted in California when solar energy production dips during the eclipse.

CalEclipse.org offers tips on how residents can reduce electricity usage during the eclipse and year-round.

