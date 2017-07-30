Fiery, Fatal Crash Slows Traffic On Southbound Hwy 101 In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — All but one lane of southbound U.S. Highway 101 at Metcalf Road in San Jose were closed Sunday morning as police and firefighters investigated a fatal collision.
Traffic was backed up on Highway 101 more than a mile because of the closure, the CHP confirmed. Sunday is the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival and many people use Highway 101 to get to the event.
At least one person died in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The collision was first reported at 5:48 a.m. near the PG&E transmission substation at 150 Metcalf Road.
The collision involved at least three vehicles and one vehicle caught fire. At least one person died, CHP officials said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed