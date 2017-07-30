Fog Blamed For Power Outage That Affected Thousands In SF Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s famous fog may be the culprit behind a power outage that left thousands of people in the dark on Sunday.
The outage was first reported around 9:30 a.m. in the city’s Richmond District and initially affected some 4,600 homes and businesses.
A power pole at California St. and 16th Avenue had caught fire. A PG&E worker at the scene told KPIX that condensation from fog, possibly mixed with dirt and grime, likely caused an electrical arc.
More than 600 customers were still without power late Sunday afternoon.