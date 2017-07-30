Fog Blamed For Power Outage That Affected Thousands In SF Richmond District

July 30, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Fog, Outage, PG&E, Power Outages, Richmond District, Utility Pole

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s famous fog may be the culprit behind a power outage that left thousands of people in the dark on Sunday.

The outage was first reported around 9:30 a.m. in the city’s Richmond District and initially affected some 4,600 homes and businesses.

A power pole at California St. and 16th Avenue had caught fire. A PG&E worker at the scene told KPIX that condensation from fog, possibly mixed with dirt and grime, likely caused an electrical arc.

Power Pole Fire Damage

Fire damaged a utility pole in San Francisco’s Richmond District. (CBS)

More than 600 customers were still without power late Sunday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch