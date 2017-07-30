Novato Costco Targeted In Smash-And-Grab Jewelry Heist

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a North Bay Costco store Sunday morning, according to authorities.
The thieves struck just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning at the Costco in Marin County just off Highway 101. A manager at the store confirmed the robbers targeted a large display case in the jewelry department that was completely emptied.
Police say three men walked into the store wearing surgical masks and used a hammer to smash the glass cases and grab the jewelry.
The suspects then ran out to a waiting getaway car that was described as a dark colored four-door sedan with paper dealer plates.
Witnesses said the three suspects were all young African-American men. Sunday’s robbery is similar to two other jewelry heists in May at a Costco in Danville.