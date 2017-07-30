East Bay Navy Veteran Credits ‘Discipline’ For $1.2 Million Lottery Win

DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A man is $1.2 million richer since winning the California Lottery’s “Set for Life Scratchers” game with a ticket he bought in Dublin, lottery officials said Thursday.

Albert Tirnetta bought the ticket at Earl Anthony’s Dublin Bowl at 6750 Regional Street where he goes three times a week.

On one of those days every week he buys $8 worth of $2 tickets.

Tirnetta told lottery officials he’s disciplined from being in the U.S. Navy in the late 1950s.

Apparently, the discipline paid off, according to lottery officials.

Tirnetta told them he has done a good job of paying off major bills, but a family member has some medical problems so the money will come in handy.

Tirnetta has the option of taking a lump sum payout of $696,000 or receiving $4,000 a month for 25 years.

