VTA Train Hits, Kills Bicyclist In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A bicyclist died in a collision with a light rail train Saturday afternoon in San Jose, officials with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said.
The collision occurred at 4:30 p.m. at Race Street and Parkmoor Avenue near Interstate Highway 280.
Service on the Downtown Mountain View/Winchester line has been disrupted and a bus bridge has been set up to get passengers between San Fernando and Fruitdale stations.
Police are investigating the collision, VTA officials said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.