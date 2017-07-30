VTA Train Hits, Kills Bicyclist In San Jose

July 30, 2017 12:19 AM
A Santa Clara VTA light rail vehicle. (Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority)
A Santa Clara VTA light rail vehicle. (Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A bicyclist died in a collision with a light rail train Saturday afternoon in San Jose, officials with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said.

The collision occurred at 4:30 p.m. at Race Street and Parkmoor Avenue near Interstate Highway 280.

Service on the Downtown Mountain View/Winchester line has been disrupted and a bus bridge has been set up to get passengers between San Fernando and Fruitdale stations.

Police are investigating the collision, VTA officials said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

