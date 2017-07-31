Heat Wave Prompts Hazardous Weather Outlook For Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service Sunday issued a hazardous weather outlook for early this week and midweek for portions of the Bay Area.

Weather officials said the threat of heat-related illnesses will increase today and especially Tuesday and Wednesday, with the danger greater for elderly and at-risk populations, as well as those engaging in outdoor activities.

Residents are urged not to leave people or pets in a parked vehicle for any reason, for any length of time, weather officials said.

The officials also noted that increased fire weather concerns are also likely as a result of hot and dry conditions.

Temperatures in the North Bay will range from the 90s to the low 100s in interior valleys and the 60s to the low 70s at the coast, weather officials said.

In the East Bay, temperatures in the valleys will range from the 90s to the low 100s, while temperatures will be in the 70s to the low 80s along the bay.

Temperatures will generally be in the upper 70s in San Francisco and in the 60s along the Peninsula coast.

In the South Bay, temperatures will be in the 90s in the valleys and in the 80s along the bay, weather officials said.

In the Monterey and Santa Cruz areas, temperatures will reach the 90s inland and the 60s and 70s on the coast.

