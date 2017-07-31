Crews Knock Down Fire At San Rafael Elementary School

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire on the roof of an elementary school in San Rafael early Monday evening, according to authorities.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Department Twitter account posted about the fire at about 6:21 p.m., noting that deputies were assisting Marinwood Fire and the San Rafael Fire Department with the fire at the Dixie Elementary School on Idylberry Road.

The post requested that residents stay clear of the area.

We are currently assisting Marinwood Fire and @SRFD with a structure fire at Dixie School. Please stay clear of the area for the time being. pic.twitter.com/Ua1sr8QUMo — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) August 1, 2017

About 20 minutes later, San Rafael Fire tweeted that the fire had been knocked down. The post noted that the fire had started on the roof with was undergoing replacement.

Structure fire at Dixie School in Marinwood quickly suppressed by FF's. Fire started on roof undergoing replacement. pic.twitter.com/vUrfxNexqp — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) August 1, 2017

There was no word as to how serious the damage was to the school. Fire crews remain on the scene putting out hot spots and ensuring the fire doesn’t restart.