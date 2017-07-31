Facebook Artificial Intelligence Bots Create Own Language

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Social media giant Facebook was forced to shut down one of its artificial intelligent bot systems after it created its own language, according to tech industry reports Monday.

Engineers were developing the technology in experiments into teaching bots on how to negotiate.

According to reports, the system had been programmed to have the bots negotiate in English, but over time and without any human input the bots began to communicate with each other using their unique language.

The engineers would not understand the language being used.

“It’s important to remember, there aren’t bilingual speakers of AI and human languages,” Dhruv Batra, visiting research scientist from Georgia Tech at Facebook AI Research, told Fast Company.

The program was reportedly shutdown and forced to once again use English to negotiate.

“Our interest was having bots who could talk to people,” Mike Lewis, research scientist at Facebook AI Research, told Fast Company’s Mark Wilson.