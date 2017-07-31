Firefighter Injured In Napa County Grass Fire

NAPA (CBS SF) — A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon in a grass fire in unincorporated Napa County, Cal Fire officials said.
The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of Atlas Peak Road. Sheriff’s officials initially said the fire was in the 2900 block of Atlas Peak Road.
A firefighter suffered a minor injury and will recover, according to Cal Fire officials.
The fire was contained at 5 p.m. and burned five acres. Fire officials initially said the fire burned four acres.
No structures were damaged. No one else was injured.
Cal Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
