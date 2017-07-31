ICE Agents Looking For Hayward Man Detain 2 Of His Neighbors

HAYWARD (KPIX 5) – Immigration officials have detained two undocumented immigrants from Hayward, weeks after the city approved a sanctuary city ordinance.

Authorities said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested the two men while they were heading to work on Thursday.

Agents were searching for another man at the Rainbow Apartments on Harris Road. They did not find the man they were looking for, but trailed two of his neighbors instead and then arrested them.

The men who were arrested have lived in the United States for more than a decade and have American-born children.

Hayward became a sanctuary city last month and no longer works with the feds on criminal cases.

In a written statement, Hayward police said, “ICE officials did not provide HPD information regarding any arrests as a result of the operation.”

Police went on to say that “Chief Koller has put in a formal request to ICE regarding what happened during the operation and any arrests that may have occurred in conjunction with it.”