Queens of The Stone Age Out, Cage The Elephant In at Outside Lands 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On Monday, Outside Lands announced headliners Queens of The Stone Age has cancelled their appearance on Saturday, August 12th. Cage the Elephant will take their place.
Outside Lands posted on Facebook “Due to injury, Queens of the Stone Age’s previously announced appearance August 12 at Outside Lands has been cancelled.”
QOTSA tweeted their apologies “Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date.”
Villains, the seventh studio album for Queens of the Stone Age is due out on August 25th.
