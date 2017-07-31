Queens of The Stone Age Out, Cage The Elephant In at Outside Lands 2017

July 31, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Cage The Elephant, Cancelled, Outside Lands, Queens of the Stone Age
VIDEO: Queens Of The Stone Age – No One Knows (Music Video)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – On Monday, Outside Lands announced headliners Queens of The Stone Age has cancelled their appearance on Saturday, August 12th. Cage the Elephant will take their place.

Outside Lands posted on Facebook “Due to injury, Queens of the Stone Age’s previously announced appearance August 12 at Outside Lands has been cancelled.”


QOTSA tweeted their apologies “Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date.”

Villains, the seventh studio album for Queens of the Stone Age is due out on August 25th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch