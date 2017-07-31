Standoff Between SFPD, Shooting Suspect Prompts Shelter-In-Place

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A woman was shot and hospitalized following a shooting that occurred late Sunday night in San Francisco that has led to a standoff between police and the suspect, a police spokesman said.

San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said the woman was taken to a hospital but he did not know her medical status.

At 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of shots fired in the area of 15th and Beaver streets near Corona Heights Park.

At the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting and made contact with a male suspect who they believe is armed, Rueca said.

The suspect is refusing to exit his home. A standoff between the suspect and police is ongoing.

As of 6:45 a.m., a shelter-in-place advisory is still in effect for residents in the area of 15th Street between Castro Street and Buena Vista Terrace, Rueca said.

