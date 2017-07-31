Stolen Children’s Train Found In Walnut Creek

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A train used to entertain children at community events in Contra Costa County that was stolen over the weekend in Pleasant Hill has been found in Walnut Creek, according to the owners.

Police had been investigating the theft of the train since Sunday morning. Officers responded at 8 a.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of Vincent Road in Pleasant Hill where the $60,000 electric train and the trailer carrying it were stolen, Sgt. Janayla Pierson said.

Amanda Sossamon, the daughter of the train’s owner Eric Sossamon, confirmed the train was located Monday morning.

A woman who works at Just Be Yoga on the 2300 block of Boulevard Circle in Walnut Creek got in touch with Sossaman via social media to tell her what appeared to be the stolen train and trailer were found in the Just Be Yoga parking lot.

The train was being kept at the parking lot outside the office of Fun and Game Experts in Pleasant Hill, the owners of the train, when it was taken during the weekend.

“I can tell you when I saw my trailer missing, my stomach just dropped for a number of reasons, said Eric Sossamon, the owner of Fun and Game Experts. “This is more than a business. You put your whole heart and soul into this.”

The electric train was out at the Alameda County Fairgrounds Saturday, entertaining kids and adults at a private party.

The owners of the train regularly take it to events and they have more events booked into August, Pierson said.

One tire was missing from the trailer that carried the train, according to Amanda Sossaman.

She and her father are looking into how to replace the tire. Later today once they have moved the trailer, they will try and run the train to see if it is still working properly and will be ready for events booked for the coming weekend.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at (925) 288-4600.