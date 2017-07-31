Virgin America Employee Computer Systems Hacked

July 31, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Alaska Airlines, Breach, Computer Hacking, Hacked, Privacy, Virgin America

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says it is taking precautions including requiring employees to change their passwords after Virgin America’s computer systems were hacked.

An Alaska Airlines spokeswoman said Monday that the company noticed unusual activity in Virgin’s systems in March and notified law enforcement and hired cybersecurity experts. She said customer information wasn’t affected but employees and contractors will be required to change passwords every 90 days.

Alaska bought California-based Virgin America last year.

A letter to Virgin America employees from Kyle Levine, general counsel of Seattle-based Alaska Air Group Inc., was posted on the California attorney general’s website last week.

Levine said the hacker or hackers gained employees’ login information and passwords to Virgin America’s network. He offered advice for employees who think they might be victims of identity theft.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch