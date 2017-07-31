Watch Metallica Cover Van Halen’s ‘Runnin’ With the Devil’

July 31, 2017 9:47 AM
VIDEO:
Metallica Live – Runnin’ With The Devil/Seek & Destroy – Rose Bowl 2017

 
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – On the Pasadena, California stop of their WorldWired tour, Metallica honored hometown heroes Van Halen with a cover of “Runnin’ With the Devil.”

After delivering a verse and a chorus, Metallica front man James Hetfield said, “That’s our little homage to the Pasadena boys, all right? Sorry you had to put up with that! That wasn’t too bad, that was kind of fun.”

Metallica’s North American run in support of last year’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct will finish up on August 16th.

Check out their Van Halen cover below:

