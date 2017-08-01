3 Suspects Arrested In Fremont Attempted Burglary

August 1, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Crash, Crime, Fremont, Fremont Police

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Police in Fremont confirm they have three burglary suspects in custody after the crime was reported to officers while in progress late Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of Isherwood Way and Nicholet Avenue after reports of a burglary.

Details of exactly what happened were not available from police, but video from Chopper 5 showed both police and fire units at the scene of a vehicle crash into a home not far from where the burglary was reported.

Authorities did confirm that the crash was related to the burglary, but there was no word so far as to whether the vehicle was being driven by the suspects to get away from police after the burglary was foiled.

Police did confirm that there were no injuries.

Detectives remain at the scene investigating the incident.

