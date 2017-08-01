Apple Posts Strong 3rd Quarter, Provides Upbeat Forecast

August 1, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: AAPL, Apple, Earnings, iPhone

CUPERTINO (AP) — Apple’s earnings climbed 12 percent to $8.7 billion in the company’s latest quarter amid rising demand for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

Revenue for the period increased 7 percent from last year to $45.4 billion.

The fiscal third-quarter results announced Tuesday exceeded analysts’ projections for the period spanning from April to July 1.

Just as importantly, Apple predicted revenue for its current quarter ending in September will range from $49 billion to $52 billion. That’s better than Apple’s performance last year when its popular line of iPhone 7 phones came out.

The upbeat forecast is likely to ease concerns that production problems might delay the release of Apple’s next-generation iPhone, which typically comes out in late September. That model is expected to boast a higher-quality screen and several other new features.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch