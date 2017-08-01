Guard Apparently Attacks Fan At A’s / Giants Game

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Oakland A’s are investigating video of an incident at Monday night’s game against the Giants involving a security guard and a fan in the upper deck of the Coliseum.

According to several witness accounts, a female security guard attacked a female fan.

Shane Siegrist, who posted video of the incident online, said the guard “assaulted an innocent woman.” He goes on to write that the guard “came back and got booed and flipped everyone off.”

Another witness tweeted that the guard “was wanting to fight the fan” and that “people were having to hold her back.”

I saw the fight. She was wanting to fight the fan. People were having to hold her back. https://t.co/EcYZCNkNeh — Megan Orterry (@megan_orterry) August 1, 2017

It is unclear what led to the altercation in the stands.

In a written statement, the A’s confirmed the incident.

“We contract with a third-party security company and are currently investigating the situation. Violence in any form is not acceptable. We take this very seriously,” the team said.

The A’s won Monday night’s Bay Bridge Series opener against the Giants, 8-5. Both teams will face off again at the Coliseum Tuesday night.