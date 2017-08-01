Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Two Yuba County Deputies

OREGON HOUSE, Calif. (CBS SF) — Two Yuba County sheriff deputies were shot Tuesday morning after responding to a call of a disguntled man in the town of Oregon House, authorities said.
A manhunt was underway for the gunman who exchanged gunfire with the deputies on the grounds of a Rastafarian church at 9019 Marysville Road at around 9 a.m. It was not known if the gunman was wounded in the exchange.
The wounded deputies were airlifted to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
No description of the gunman was immediately available. Local residents have been ordered to shelter in place.
More details to come.