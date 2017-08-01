Hamilton Returns To San Francisco In 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Just days before the final curtain call for the smash hit Hamilton in San Francisco, producer Jeffrey Seller announced the show will return in early 2019.

Tuesday’s announcement stopped short of giving information on how to purchase the much-sought-after tickets. That will come later.

Nonetheless, the return of Hamilton will be music to the ears of those who weren’t lucky enough to see it during its March-August run at the SHN Orpheum Theatre.

Seller is thrilled to bring it back.

“I was blown away when the ticket-holders who had gathered outside the SHN Orpheum Theatre prior to the first preview cheered and cheered when the doors opened and they could finally take their seats. Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre is gorgeous, powerful and kinetic,” says Seller. “We look forward to returning and staying for a long time in early 2019.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award winning music and lyrics are is based on the rags-to-riches story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and served up on a platter of hip-hop, jazz and blues. Director Thomas Kail makes the color-blind casting work effortlessly with Andy Blankenbuehler’s amazing choreography.

Remaining performances in San Francisco are sold out, with the exception of the online lottery at luckyseat.com/hamilton.

After the final performance on August 5, the Hamilton heads to Los Angeles. Performances begin at the Pantages Theatre on August 11.