Horrific Utah Crash Captured On Dash Cam Video; 1 Dead 1 Hurt

August 1, 2017 3:32 PM
WELLSVILLE, Utah (CBS SF) — One man was killed and another injured when a fleeing pickup truck collided head-on with a semi-trailer on a Utah freeway — a horrific, fiery crash captured on a police dash cam video.

Wellsville authorities said police had received several calls of reckless and erratic drivings by a pickup truck driver on Highway 89 / 91 last week.

A Utah Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over the Chevy pick-up truck, but the driver disregarded the officer’s attempts to pull him over according to a news release from Logan City.

Seconds later, the black truck veered left into oncoming traffic and struck the semi truck loaded with sand.

Police said the pickup truck was speeding and at the point of impact there was an explosion and fireball, visible on the videos from pursuing police cars.

William Gray was driving the semi truck and exited the cab on fire, extinguished by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. He was taken to a local hospital and then taken by air the University of Utah hospital.

Marcos Torres, 26, of Brigham City, was driving the Chevy truck and was killed at the scene.

